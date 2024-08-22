BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioNTech by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

