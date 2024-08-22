BioNTech SE to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

