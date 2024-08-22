Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Posts Earnings Results

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Biotricity Price Performance

NASDAQ BTCY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotricity stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Biotricity at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

