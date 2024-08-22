BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 2,616,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
