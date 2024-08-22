Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

