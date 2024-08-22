BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.3 %

BJ opened at $87.63 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

