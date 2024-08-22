Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 7.7%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.03 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.07). Approximately 155,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 776,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Blackbird Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbird

In related news, insider Ian McDonough bought 157,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,206.50). Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

