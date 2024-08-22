BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.78.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,710. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $255,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $7,673,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 90,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 221.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

