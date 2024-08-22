BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47. The company has a market cap of $777.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 388.58%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

