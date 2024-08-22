Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $14.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 33,083 shares changing hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
