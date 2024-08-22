Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $14.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 33,083 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

