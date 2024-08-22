Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.44. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 74,078 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

