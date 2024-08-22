Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Director Melissa Weiler Acquires 12,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) Director Melissa Weiler acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OBDE opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

