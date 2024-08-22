Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 17,075.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

