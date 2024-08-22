Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,891 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2,727.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

