Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $137.29.

Matson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MATX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,208.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.