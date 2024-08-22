Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 249.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of GL stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

