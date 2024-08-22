Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $358.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $373.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.62.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

