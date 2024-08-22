Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,346 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 142,047 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 303,892 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.