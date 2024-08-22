Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

