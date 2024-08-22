Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 242,310 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

View Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.