Blue Trust Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,830,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $413.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

