Blue Trust Inc. Buys 261 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.9 %

DKS opened at $235.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $236.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.54 and a 200-day moving average of $202.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

