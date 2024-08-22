Blue Trust Inc. Buys 5,163 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 452.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Barclays by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

BCS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

