Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 101.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

