Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 782.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,659,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after acquiring an additional 731,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

