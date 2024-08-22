Blue Trust Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PBH stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

