Blue Trust Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Trading Up 0.5 %

CRTO opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,463 shares of company stock valued at $755,267 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

