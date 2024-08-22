Blue Trust Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $170.17 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

