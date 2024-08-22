Blue Trust Inc. Has $75,000 Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 83,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

