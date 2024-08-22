Blue Trust Inc. Has $87,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ICL Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE ICL opened at $4.23 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

