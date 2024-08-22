Blue Trust Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

DOX opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

