Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 83.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crane by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.