Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE JLL opened at $246.65 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

