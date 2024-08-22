Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after buying an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $182,739,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

