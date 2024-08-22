Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.