Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

(Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

