Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 37.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in DT Midstream by 137.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DTM opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

