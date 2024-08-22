Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $3,700,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $133.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

