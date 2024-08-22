Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.71 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

