Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.1 %

Rollins stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.