Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 831.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,865 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

