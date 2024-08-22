Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,427,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,508,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,956,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

