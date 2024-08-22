Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 493.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

