BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
BLSFY stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $80.90.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
