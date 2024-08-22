BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

BLSFY stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

