BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 588,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

