Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

