Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 497,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,464. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

