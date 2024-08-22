Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.59

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 324528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

