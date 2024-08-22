Boyd Gaming Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

