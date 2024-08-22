BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRF

BRF Trading Up 2.3 %

BRFS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BRF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.